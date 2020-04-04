Chelsea fans plead for Alex Telles transfer amid club’s search for a left-back

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard are looking to sign a left-back in the next transfer window with Emerson Palmieri and Marcos Alonso linked with moves away

Chelsea fans are desperate for the club to sign Alex Telles with a left-back wanted in the transfer market.

Frank Lampard has made the position a priority in the summer after being unconvinced by his current options.

Emerson Palmieri was the first-choice towards the start of the season.

But a number of poor performances have seen him dropped while also his commitment to Chelsea has also been questioned.

It saw Marcos Alonso return to the starting XI and he has been a success in terms of going forward.

A goalscoring brace against Bournemouth spared Chelsea’s blushes in a 2-2 draw.

However, his defensive capabilities have come under the microscope and not everyone is convinced.

It has led the Blues to looking at other options with Leicester’s Ben Chilwell and Porto star Telles top of the list.

Despite Chilwell being a proven Premier League star, it is the latter that the fans have begged the club to sign.

One fan said: “So you’re telling me we could have Alex Telles and Hudson-Odoi/Pulisic on the left flank with Reece James and Ziyech on the right flank next season. Don’t gas meeeee.”

And another wrote: “Sign him up and will take Maatsen as a backup. Sell Alonso and Emerson.”

“Alex Telles would be incredible option,” a third said. “Needs to sign, he’s fast, he would fit the bill perfectly!”

While this fan said: “If Chelsea Football Club sign Alex Telles, we’ll have the best LB in the league.

“Don’t want to hear nothing about that Scottish fella down in Merseyside. Good day.”

Chelsea are not the only club interested in Telles with Paris St-Germain and Barcelona also looking at the Brazilian.

However, the Blues believe they have a one-up as the full-back’s agent, Pini Zahavi, is a close pal of Roman Abramovich.