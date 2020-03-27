Chelsea given Marc-Andre Ter Stegen transfer boost amid Barcelona contract doubts

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing up a move for Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, who is struggling to agree terms on a contract extension at the Nou Camp

Barcelona are struggling to tie Marc-Andre Ter Stegen down to a new long-term contract – which will be music to the ears of potential suitors Chelsea.

Blues boss Frank Lampard is reportedly keen to add another goalkeeper to his ranks this summer amid doubts over current No.1 Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Spaniard has proved inconsistent in between the sticks this season, with Lampard even dropping him for backup shot-stopper Willy Caballero at times last month.

And it is believed Barca ace Ter Stegen, 27, is one of the goalkeepers on Chelsea’s summer wish list.

The Germany international has just over two years remaining on his current Barca deal, which the Spanish champions are keen to extend.

But according to Spanish publication Sport, they are still struggling to agree on an extension – offering hope to a number of interested parties.

As well as Chelsea, Juventus and Bayern Munich are said to be monitoring Ter Stegen’s situation.

Reports suggest he is looking to be paid on par with Barca’s top earners, meaning he rejected a recent offer of €6.5m (£6m) per year until 2024.

Nevertheless, the release clause in Ter Stegen’s contract is set at £165m – more than double the world-record £71m fee Chelsea paid to sign Kepa in 2018.

That could put a number of teams off the player, with Barca unwilling to sell him for anything less.

As well as Ter Stegen, Chelsea are also said to be eyeing up a potential deal for Ajax star Andre Onana.

The west London club have already raided Ajax for winger Hakim Ziyech, who will join them in the next transfer window after sealing a £36m move to Stamford Bridge last month.

And according to Goal, Ziyech is keen to see team-mate and good friend Onana follow him to SW6 at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old keeper is expected to leave Holland, but Chelsea are not the only side tracking him.

Barcelona and Premier League rivals are also interested in Onana, who is reportedly valued at around £35m.