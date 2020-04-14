Chelsea handed Mauro Icardi transfer boost despite Wanda Nara rumours

Chelsea have had the path cleared in their pursuit of transfer target Mauro Icardi with a return to Inter Milan and a stay at PSG both looking unlikely next season

Mauro Icardi could be Premier League -bound in the next transfer window with former suitors Chelsea potentially set to benefit from the striker’s current situation.

The Argentinian has spent the season on loan at PSG, enjoying an incredible campaign in front of goal.

But reports in Italy suggest the French outfit have already terminated Icardi’s loan deal thanks to comments from his wife and agent Wanda Nara.

The model hinted the couple were keen on a return to Milan next season, despite PSG eyeing a permanent deal.

However, Inter president Javier Zanetti has now seemingly poured cold water over a return to the San Siro for the striker and his outspoken wife.

“I don’t know, I don’t think so,” Zanetti told ESPN when asked if Icardi would be back next season.

“But right now we’re not talking about the transfer market, the most important thing is health.

“Then we’ll have time to think about it.”

Chelsea and Juventus continue to be linked with Icardi.

But Nara, who takes cares of her husband’s contracts, admits she doesn’t know where the 27-year-old will be playing his football next term.

“Will Mauro go to Juventus? I really don’t know. I don’t know if next year we will live in Milan or Paris,” she admitted in an interview with Chi Magazine.

“In football you never know what will happen.

“He will choose what to do and we, as a family, will follow him.

“I know Mauro very well and I know exactly what he wants as a footballer and what makes him feel good as a man.

“I will support his choice as wife and as his agent for extra security.”

Chelsea were also linked with a move for Icardi’s PSG team-mate Edinson Cavani in January.