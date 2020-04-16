Chelsea make ‘Timo Werner approach’ in bid to hijack Liverpool transfer

RB Leipzig star Timo Werner is widely expected to leave the club this summer, with the likes of Liverpool and Bayern Munich interested, and Chelsea have now joined the race

Chelsea have reportedly entered the race to sign RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner this summer, with the Blues making direct contact with the player’s representatives.

Werner has been in excellent form so far this season, netting 27 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions, and has been heavily linked with moves to both Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

Now, a report from German outlet Kicker has claimed that Chelsea are set to make a serious bid for Werner.

Blues boss Frank Lampard was desperate to sign a striker in January, saying: “I will look at all areas of the team but I think it was quite clear in the summer that you lose Eden Hazard, who was a huge part of scoring or creating our goals last season and the season before that.

“I think we’ve found ways as a team where we can still be competitive. We’ve shown that in the league and now the Champions League.

“But if we’re looking at if we can get even better, can we get better in forward areas to help the idea of being more clinical, then I think we’ll always look at that.”

However, moves for the likes of Edinson Cavani and Dries Mertens failed to materialise and Chelsea have been left short of attacking options as a result.

Werner is said to have a €60m (£52m) release clause in his deal and Chelsea’s bid to bring him to Stamford Bridge will be strengthened by claims from Bayern’s sporting director, Hasan Salihamidzic, that Werner does not suit their style of play.

“Timo Werner is a good player who played an excellent first half of the season,” he told Bild. “However, we have Robert Lewandowski. Robert is a striker who fits our style of play perfectly.

“Robert has the ability to orientate himself in a tight space, the technical ability to move in tight spaces and to find extraordinary solutions with the ball.

“With his speed, Timo Werner needs more room, which he had in the system that Leipzig played. The system at RB has now changed, but it is still not as tight at the front as it is with us.”