Chelsea make unusual request to Barcelona during Philippe Coutinho negotiations

Chelsea and Barcelona are reportedly negotiating a loan deal for Philippe Coutinho but the Blues have apparently made an unusual request.

Barcelona want to include a £57million compulsory purchase clause in the deal which Frank Lampard’s side would be made to pay next summer. But Spanish publication Sport claim the Blues want to raise that figure to £78m. Usually clubs want to pay the lowest amount possible but it is reported Chelsea would be willing to spend more on the Brazilian. However, they have only made the request so that the clause changes from a mandatory purchase to an optional one. Coutinho has not been at his top form since leaving Liverpool for £142m in January 2018.

The 27-year-old has spent this season on loan at German giants Bayern Munich but he has struggled to cement a starting spot. Barcelona value their playmaker at £78m but would be willing to take less if they can get his wages off the books next season. Lampard is interested in trying to resurrect the midfielder’s career at Stamford Bridge, especially for a loan deal similar to what Bayern have in place. Meanwhile, former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has urged the west Londoners to avoid signing Barcelona flop.

“Well, to be really honest, and frank, no [Chelsea should not sign him],” Leboeuf told ESPN FC. “I think Coutinho is a good player and I’m not even trying to be harsh on him, I think I want to find Barcelona guilty for the situation because they put a price on Coutinho who I think doesn’t belong to that league. “Now it’s hard to reverse the system, it’s hard to think that you can even the price and accept to lose like £65m for a transfer. “But if you check on the quality of Coutinho, of course he is a talented player, of course he is a good player, but does he belong to the top, top players? Allow me to have some doubts about that.