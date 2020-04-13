Chelsea news LIVE: Blues issued green-light for £60m transfer raid, second target blocked

Chelsea news and gossip is coming in thick and fast and Express Sport is on hand to bring you all the very latest from Stamford Bridge.

Jadon Sancho twist Jadon Sancho has been urged to snub a summer transfer and remain at Borussia Dortmund for another year or two, by club captain Marco Reus. Sancho is one of the most in-demand players in world football and is wanted by Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid among others. But club captain Reus thinks he would be better off developing with them in Germany for at least one more season. Speaking to German publication Sport Bild Reus said: “Jadon is an outstanding player and will definitely remain in demand by many clubs. That is a fact. “He’s now playing at an even higher level than last year and would be extremely valuable in achieving our goals. I would advise him to stay at BVB for another year, maybe two. From my point of view, there is no better place for him at the moment. “Afterwards, he can take the really big step as an even more complete player, having developed further in peace here as a regular starter.”

Edinson Cavani move Chelsea and Manchester United look to have missed out on Paris-Saint Germain forward Edinson Cavani. That’s according to the player’s friend, who claims the striker will be joining Uruguayan club Penarol when his contract expires at the end of the campaign. “I have the authority to talk about Edi,” Penarol captain and Cavani’s friend Cristian Rodriguez told . “He’s about to come to Penarol and I can’t say anything else. Call him and ask him.”

Doubts over Phil Chelsea should not pursue a deal to sign Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho, according to former Blues defender Frank Leboeuf. Chelsea are one of a number of Premier League clubs linked with signing former Liverpool star Coutinho. The Brazilian would reportedly cost the Blues around £80million, over £60m less than what Barca paid for him in January 2018. “Well, to be really honest, and frank, no [Chelsea should not sign him],” Leboeuf told . “I think Coutinho is a good player and I’m not even trying to be harsh on him, I think I want to find Barcelona guilty for the situation because they put a price on Coutinho who I think doesn’t belong to that league.”

Willian deadline Barcelona feel they have to either sign Chelsea forward Willian in the summer window, or forget about the idea of ever signing him, according to reports in Spain. Willian is out of contract in the summer, and is not expected to extend his current deal. The La Liga leaders have tried multiple times to sign the Brazilian, but have fallen short each time. However, Spanish outlet reports that Barcelona know they must sign him now or risk missing out on him before the end of his career.

Layvin Kurzawa decision Layvin Kurzawa has made a decision on his future. Several clubs including Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea have shown interest in the Paris-Saint Germain defender. The left-back’s contract expires at the end of the campaign and he’ll be available on a free transfer. However, the Premier League trio look set to miss out with Spanish publication reporting that Kurzawa, 27, wants to join Barcelona.

Philippe Coutinho latest Manchester United and Chelsea are yet to express an official interest in Philippe Coutinho – but Leicester City have. That is according to Spanish football expert Guillem Balague, who says Coutinho’s representatives are trying to engineer a return to the Premier League for their client. Both United and Chelsea have been linked with a move for Coutinho, as have former club Liverpool, but Balague says Leicester are so far the only team to make their interest known. “The thing is, only Leicester have shown interest in Coutinho. Only Leicester,” he said on his . “But I know that Coutinho’s representatives are looking into the Premier League with the possibility of getting him.”

Wanted: Max Bird Frank Lampard is considering an approach for Derby midfielder Max Bird. The Chelsea boss and assistant Jody Morris are both aware of Bird’s potential having spent over 12 months at Pride Park Stadium and monitored his development. In fact, Lampard handed Bird his first league appearance against Swansea in December 2018 and the midfielder has gone from strength-to-strength ever since. Now, claim the Blues are plotting a summer move for the teenager and regard him as a young player of ‘enormous potential’.

Lyon decision Lyon will listen to offers for striker Moussa Dembele in the upcoming transfer window. However, they will not entertain the possibility of losing £65million-rated Houssem Aouar, according to French newspaper . Dembele, who is being chased by Chelsea and Manchester United, has registered 42 goals and provided 13 assists in 88 appearances for Lyon since his arrival from Celtic. It’s thought the sought-after talent would like a return to England and the Ligue 1 side are ready to cash in. Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are interested in Aouar with Jurgen Klopp’s side even reported to have initiated talks to discuss his availability. But Lyon have made it clear that they will not sell the 21-year-old this summer.

Bayern Munich transfer plans Bayern Munich are confident of signing at least one of their three priority targets this summer. The Bundesliga champions are looking to bolster their ranks with Manchester City’s Leroy Sane, RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner and Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz all on their radar. SportBILD’s chief reporter tweeted: “Sane, Werner, Havertz: There is agreement among the Bayern managers that (at least) one of the three German offensive stars will come in the summer.” That could spell disaster for Premier League Liverpool, who are known to be interested in signing Werner and Havertz. Chelsea and Manchester United are also in the hunt for the Germany striker.

