Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger covering hospital catering costs for three months

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has offered to cover catering costs at the hospital in Berlin where he was born as medical staff in Germany continue to battle the coronavirus pandemic

Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger made a brilliant gesture by covering catering costs for staff at the Berlin hospital he was born in for three months during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Blues defender asked how he could help medial staff in the German capital as they battle COVID-19’s spread.

And the 27-year-old will be covering food costs for the next three months at the hospital, according to reports from Berlin.

Rudiger has also been giving generously as part of the “Players Together” initiative, set up by Premier League players.

A statement read: “This is a critical time for our country and for out NHS, and we are determined to help in any way that we can.

“The contributions that this initiative will generate will help NHSCT quickly grant funds to the front line to support in a number of ways, including to help enhance the well-being of NHS Staff, volunteers and patients impacted by COVID-19 as well as helping them in their work supporting many other critical areas of need both now and in the longer term.

“#PLayersTogether is about we, as players, collaborating together to create a voluntary initiative, separate to any other club and league conversations, that can help get much needed funds to those that need it right now.

“To try and help, along with so many others in the country, make a real difference.

“Our prayers and thoughts go out to everybody affected by this crisis. By sticking together, we will get through this.”

It comes after club owner Roman Abramovich offered to pay for 78,000 meals to feed health and social workers at the Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust.

A club statement last Friday read: “The meals, which are free of charge, are being prepared by our catering partner Levy and distributed daily for an initial period of six weeks, with 13,000 meals per week given.

“The initiative is aimed at helping NHS staff who are working long shifts and therefore may find it difficult to obtain good-quality food on a regular basis.

“And also forms part of our continued effort to support the most vulnerable in our community during the global coronavirus pandemic.”