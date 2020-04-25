Chelsea star Willian ‘in negotiations’ with Liverpool as Reds eye free transfer

Willian is set to leave Chelsea on a free transfer when the transfer window reopens having failed to agree a new deal with the club and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are said to be well placed to secure his signature

Liverpool are interested in signing Willian on a free transfer when the transfer window reopens.

The Brazil international revealed last month that his seven-year spell at Stamford Bridge will be coming to an end when the season finishes, adding that he will extend his deal by a matter of weeks should coronavirus implications delay the Premier League season even further.

The 31-year-old also mentioned that he would ideally stay in England having lived here since joining Chelsea in 2013, and he could be moving up to Merseyside.

Jurgen Klopp could look to sign a new winger should Xherdan Shaqiri fulfil his desire to leave the club in search of first-team football, and Willian would come with plenty of experience and little risk.

Spanish outlet Sport have reported that Philippe Coutinho is likely to act as Chelsea’s replacement for Willian, who could in turn link up with Klopp at Anfield.

They add that the former Shakhtar Donetsk man has already begun negotiations with the champions in waiting, suggesting that he will receive a bumper wage due to the absence of a transfer fee.

He said last month: “Chelsea offered me two years, and they are not going to change what they offered.

“I said I wanted three more years. The situation is difficult because of this, I really don’t know if it will be possible.

“My goal is to continue working and focus on the remainder of the season, so that Chelsea can continue winning the games for the remainder of the season.

“I have a clear head and am focused for the rest of the season that we have left.”

“It’s an ongoing conversation,” Frank Lampard said in response.

”Maybe not ideal timing but I get asked every three days here, players get asked after games and it’s not always easy for them. People want some form of answer.

“Conversations are ongoing but at the minute I don’t want to get too drawn into it because I am the manager of the team and don’t want to look too far down towards the summer.

“It’s why some of the headlines this week had a slight sense of frustration for me because we are working day to day to finish the job this season and we are not jumping ahead to the summer.”

In terms of Coutinho, Daily Star Sport understands that Chelsea have been offered the services of the Barcelona man since the January transfer window, meaning a Premier League return is on the cards.