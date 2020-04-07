Chelsea submit transfer offer for Lautaro Martinez that outguns Barcelona proposal

Chelsea have submitted an offer for Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez.

Chelsea have tabled a transfer offer for Lautaro Martinez that is reportedly more attractive than Barcelona’s attempt to sign the Inter Milan striker. Both clubs are on the hunt for attacking reinforcements and are prepared to battle it out for the Argentine frontman.

But Chelsea appear to have taken the initiative in the transfer tug-of-war, according to reports from Spain. Sport claim the Blues have submitted a ‘very high financial offer’ for the 22-year-old in an attempt to hijack Barcelona’s pursuit. The La Liga giants had been considered leading contenders to sign Martinez as a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez, who is 34 next year. But the latest report suggests Barca have experienced ‘nervousness’ surrounding the deal as Chelsea step up their interest. Former Chelsea medic reveals why footballers at top clubs more vulnerable to coronavirus

The Blues and Manchester City are supposedly considering triggering Martinez’s £102million release clause and offer the striker a £169,000-a-week contract. This release clause is only valid in the first 15 days of July, so Chelsea will need to move fast if they want to secure the signing with a minimum of fuss. Their contract proposal is said to be much better than what Barcelona are prepared to offer, but it will be up to Martinez to decide where he wishes to play his football next season. Sport claim that Barcelona believe the striker will either opt for a move to the Nou Camp or remain in Italy with Inter, ruling out the possibility of a Premier League switch. Best and worst Chelsea players this season ranked as stats highlight four huge problems

This is because they do not believe his decision will be motivated by money, and will instead be based purely on footballing reasons. Interestingly, the report suggests Martinez does not see Champions League football as a priority but then claims Man City have the handicap of not being able to compete at the top table of European competition if their UEFA ban is upheld. Chelsea are currently fourth in the Premier League and on course for Champions League qualification if and when the season resumes following the current postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Blues are expected to be busy in the summer transfer window with Frank Lampard set to sign reinforcements in several departments.