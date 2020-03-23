Chelsee Healey weight loss: Sport Relief participant & actress stays in shape with this 

CHELSEE HEALEY – the British actress – is taking part and raising funds for Sport Relief 2020. How did the 31-year-old actress get in shape for the sporting event?

Chelsee Healey, 31, is an English actress best known for starring in Channel 4’s soap opera, Hollyoaks as Goldie McQueen and on BBC school drama series Waterloo Road as Janice Bryant. This year, the actress is taking part in Sport Relief 2020 – what did she use to get into shape for the sporting event?.

The 31-year-old actress joins Channel 4 stars for the Clash of the Channels boat race this year, where her team will be taking on other celebrity rowers from BBC, ITV, and Sky. The boating challenge requires a lot of preparation and training before they set off in the boats, so how did Chelsee Healey get in shape for Sport Relief 2020? The Hollyoaks actress confessed in an interview with the Daily Star newspaper that unfortunately due to her hectic schedule, she didn’t train as much as she felt she “needed more practice”. She said: “Hollyoaks’ is really busy at the minute, so I had to find a couple of hours to get into the boat as I felt like I needed a bit more practice. But everything needs to be worked around my work and my daughter.”

Chelsee – who previously canoed across the Zambezi River for Comic Relief – admitted that she underestimated the training required for the boat race. She explained: “All I heard was Sport Relief and I replied yes. I want to take part because it’s obviously raising money and awareness for a fantastic cause. Afterwards I thought, ‘What am I doing?’ I had to read back over the email chain to find out what it was. “I thought, ‘I’ve done the Zambezi River … How hard can a boat race be?’ After training, I’ve been proven wrong! But I’m always game for a challenge.” Although the star didn’t have as much training as she would have liked, given her previous experience with the Zambezi River she is sure to perform well in the boating race.

Following the birth of her daughter Coco in 2017, Chelsee has managed to stay slim by eating healthily and exercising regularly. Previously she revealed she had lost two stone, after giving birth, due to her “good genes” but has since revealed that she has picked up the habit of drinking lots of green tea and water – which have both been proven to aid weight loss. What is Sport Relief? Sport Relief is a biennial charity event from Comic Relief, in association with BBC Sport, which brings together the worlds of sport and entertainment to raise money to help vulnerable people in both the UK and the world’s poorest countries.

When is Sport Relief on TV? Sport Relief airs on Friday 13 March 2020 at 7pm on BBC One. Chelsee Healy isn’t the only celebrity to have slimmed down in recent years. British singer, Adele, 31, has lost a huge amount of weight in recent times, with pictures of the star causing a stir online. She has reportedly lost 7 stone in just a few months using a simple diet plan.

Adele first gained recognition after the release of her multi-award winning albums, 19, and 21. As well as releasing chart-topping power ballads, Adele has recently caught attention after reportedly shedding seven stone. An expert revealed intermittent fasting (IF) could be the secret to her transformation. Speaking to Express.co.uk, nutritional therapist at feedmehealthy.co.uk, Kelly Vines, told Express.co.uk why Adele may have used intermittent fasting. She said: “It has recently been alleged that Adele has been intermittent fasting, like many fans of this diet she probably chose to do IF as it’s a lifestyle change rather than a strict ‘no-fun’ diet. “I like this style of diet as it is relatively easy to follow, it’s not strict with food, it’s a slow approach and it’s easy to be consistent. “At the end of the day, this is the key to weight loss and keeping it off long term.

