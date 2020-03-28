Chelsy Davy’s affectionate nickname for Prince Harry exposed

PRINCE HARRY was affectionately given another name by his long-term ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy which played on one of his most eye-catching traits, according to an unearthed report.

Harry may now be preparing for life outside of the Royal Family with his wife Meghan Markle and their young son Archie, but he did have another very serious relationship before meeting the American actor. Harry dated Chelsy Davy for seven years, in an on-off relationship which many believed would end in marriage. However, Ms Davy struggled with the attention that came with dating a member of the Royal Family and so called their romance off several years ago.

The pair are said to still be good friends and Ms Davy even attended his wedding to Meghan in May 2018. During their years as an item, Ms Davy came to give her former beau a nickname – ‘Big Ginger’. Writing in The Mirror in 2007, reporter Victoria Ward revealed how Harry said the “thing he gets ribbed about most is being ginger”, although it was used lovingly by his ex. She continued: “Girlfriend Chelsy Davy, 21, fondly calls the prince Big Ginger.”

Meghan too has given Harry a nickname – but hers does not reference his vibrant hair colour. During the October ITV documentary ‘Harry & Meghan: An African Journey’, Meghan revealed: “I’ve said for a long time to H – that’s what I call him – it’s not enough to just survive something, right? That’s not the point of life. “You’ve got to thrive, you’ve got to feel happy.” Meghan and Harry used the shocking documentary to reveal their unhappiness with the intense scrutiny that comes with being part of the Royal Family. This was the first major indication that the couple would decide to leave their royal duties behind, in the pursuit of a more ordinary life.

As a leaked hoax phone call revealed earlier this week – when Harry believed that he was speaking to climate activist Greta Thunberg rather than two Russian YouTube pranksters – the Duke of Sussex revealed: “I was in the military for ten years, so I’m more normal than my family would like to believe.” However, Harry’s ginger hair did not go unnoticed in the Army either. Harry’s friends allegedly nicknamed him the ‘Ginger Bullet Magnet’ during his stint in the military. The Sun even reported in 2007 that his army friends bought ginger wigs to wear in Iraq. They joked that if Harry had been posted there he would have been easy to identify by the enemy, and by wearing ginger wigs they would confuse their opponents. In a US TV interview from the same year, Harry revealed that his mother Princess Diana used to call him ‘Ginger’ too.

She is also thought to have called him ‘Good King Harry’ – or GKH – subtly implying that she thought he would make a great monarch. She thought he would be “better equipped for the role in the future than William” according to royal expert Robert Jobson in 2019 Channel 5 programme, ‘William & Harry: Princes at War?’. Harry’s 10-month old son Archie has also been seen with ginger hair, although Harry once revealed that his son had no hair for the first five months of his life – making it impossible to tell if he had inherited his father’s fiery locks.