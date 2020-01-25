Chicago police say someone stole weed from a ‘cannabis amnesty box’ at Midway airport

Someone stole weed from one of the blue cannabis boxes placed at the Midway International Airport in Chicago on Monday, according to local police.

The weed was stolen at approximately 6pm on Monday just hours after someone had dropped it off in the box, the Chicago Tribune reports.

‘Tampering with them, or attempting to remove anything placed inside, is a crime,’ said Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi. He added that police are investigating the incident.

Following the legalization of recreational marijuana in Illinois earlier this month, ‘Cannabis Amnesty Boxes’ were placed across both Midway and O’Hare International Airport.

Guglielmi added that ‘new, permanent theft prevention boxes are expected to replace the temporary ones in the coming weeks, making them more secure and preventing anyone from further accessing materials dropped inside.’

The boxes have been put in place as a means to save people from breaking federal laws. They are owned by the Chicago Department of Aviation and serviced by the police. Police are to dispose of whatever they find inside after writing up a report.

While it is not illegal to have cannabis at the airports, it is illegal to possess weed under federal law. Airspaces are regulated by the federal government.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) does not search for cannabis at security checkpoints, their website states. But TSA agents are required to report any violations of federal law to local authorities, according to TSA spokeswoman Sari Koshetz.

TSA agents do not weigh the amount when turning over the cannabis to police, Koshetz added.

‘In the event a substance that appears illegal is discovered during security screening, our officers will refer the matter to a law enforcement officer, who then follow their own procedures,’ Koshetz stated.

Illinois residents can legally carry an ounce of marijuana on them while out-of-state residents can half roughly half of that.