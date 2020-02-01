Chiefs’ Frank Clark dons sweatshirt featuring image of Donald Trump’s 2016 meeting with Kanye West

Donald Trump made a brief appearance during a Kansas City Chiefs press conference ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl, as defensive end Frank Clark greeted reporters wearing a sweatshirt emblazoned with an image of then-President elect’s 2016 meeting with rapper Kanye West at Trump Tower.

When asked about the sweatshirt, which read ‘never forget,’ Clark cracked a smile and explained that a friend had given him the garment, which came from Zero’s, a Los Angeles-based sneaker store.

‘Never forget, man,’ he said. ‘Y’all know the moment when Donald Trump met Kanye, a very historical moment in our history.’

Clark did not elaborate on his intentions with the sweatshirt, nor did he clarify his somewhat redundant comment at the end.

He may have committed a common mistake by saying ‘historical,’ which simply indicates that the something happened in the past, rather than ‘historic,’ a term specifying significance.

In any case, reporters laughed along with Clark.

That meeting occurred in 2016, following Trump’s electoral college victory over Hillary Clinton, but before his inauguration in January of 2017.

West later met with Trump in the Oval Office while wearing one of his ‘Make American Great Again’ hats.

The 42-year-old entertainer has encouraged African American voters to support Trump as well, and has even suggested that he could run for president in 2024.

Clark, meanwhile, is not considered a political figure, although he did once sit during the national anthem as a member of the Seattle Seahawks in 2017 to protest inequality and racist police brutality.

Trump famously targeted protesting NFL players during a speech in September of that year, referring to them as ‘sons of bitches’ and asking team owners to kick participants out of the league.

The issue became a frequent topic for Trump, who started a petition in October of 2017, asking for signatures from ‘supporters who stand for the National Anthem.’

Those who did sign the online petition were transferred to another page, which asked for campaign contributions for Trump.

Clark’s Chiefs face the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Super Bowl LIV, which will be preceded by Trump’s interview with conservative talk show host Sean Hannity on Fox.