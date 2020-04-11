Child benefit claim: How to claim child benefit – even if you can’t register

THE coronavirus outbreak has changed life as we know it, and some Brits are struggling to apply for benefits due to long queues and offices closing. Here’s how you can claim for child benefit without registering.

New parents have a legal obligation to register their child within 42 days of their birth. With registry offices closed up and down the country, this is no longer possible and registrations have been cancelled indefinitely. Registering your baby is how new parents are able to claim Child Benefit – here’s how to claim without registering.

How to claim child benefit without registering You can simply put in a Child Benefit claim despite registry offices being closed. All you need to do is fill out the Child Benefit claim form CH2 and send it back to the Child Benefit office. If you have been unable to register your child’s birth because the offices are closed, then you must include this information in a note.

If it is your first child you are claiming for, then you must fill out the form. But, if you are already a claimant of Child Benefit, you can either choose to fill out the form or add your newborn’s details to your existing account by calling up the office. To do this, call 0300 200 3100 and give your National Insurance number or Child Benefit number. Although you cannot formally register the birth, you can still update the details for a Universal Credit claim as well.

How much do I get with Child Benefit? With Child Benefit, you can backdate claims for up to three months. From April 6, the start of the new tax year, the amount claimants will receive has increased. The weekly rate for Child Benefit is £21.05 for the first child and then an extra £13.95 for any additional children. The payments are made every four weeks and fall on either a Monday or Tuesday. Child Benefit can only be claimed by one person, and not both parents.

If one parent is unemployed or not paying National Insurance contributions, it’s worth claiming in their name to help protect their State Pension. Director General for Customers Services at HMRC, Angela MacDonald said: “It’s really important that new parents remember to register for Child Benefit, even during these unprecedented times. “The increase in Child Benefit is a boost for family budgets, but there’s more to claiming than the payments. “We’re encouraging people to claim so they don’t miss out on National Insurance credits that help protect their State Pension. It also helps children to get their National Insurance automatically when they turn 16.”

High-income Child Benefit charge You could be taxed on the Child Benefit if you or your partner earns over £50,000 a year. You can opt out of the Child Benefit claim, but you should still fill in the form in aid of National Insurance credits. If you are already getting Child Benefit, you can choose to cancel payments if you wish. If you continue claiming the benefit, you will pay a tax of one percent for every £100 of income over £50,000. Once your income surpasses £60,000, you lose all of your benefits through tax.

How to claim child benefit without registering

How much do I get with Child Benefit?

High-income Child Benefit charge