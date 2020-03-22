Child Benefit coronavirus: When is Child Benefit paid? Some could get money paid weekly

CHILD BENEFIT is a payment which a person may be able to claim in order to help with the financial costs of caring for a child or children. How much is Child Benefit? Amid the coronavirus pandemic, some people may wonder when they can next expect their payment.

How much is Child Benefit?

Child Benefit can be claimed by an individual who is responsible for bringing up a child who is either under 16, or under 20 if they stay in approved education or training. With the coronavirus pandemic having an impact on many people’s personal finances, plenty of families may be wondering when their next payment will be.

Only one person is able to get Child Benefit for a child. Once it’s been claimed, it’s usually paid every four weeks, and this is on a Monday or a Tuesday. However, it may be that this payment schedule differs for some, as some people can have the money paid weekly. Gov.uk explains that people may be able to get the weekly payment if they’re a single parent or they’re getting certain other benefits, such as Income Support.

How is Child Benefit paid? A person is able to get the money paid into any account, although this is apart from a Nationwide cashbuilder account (sort code 070030) in someone else’s name. Gov.uk states that a person can only get the money paid into one account. An eligible person is able to claim Child Benefit as soon as they’ve registerd the birth of their child, or they come to live with them.

The government explains that it can take up to 12 weeks to process a new Child Benefit claim, but this may be longer if they’re new to the UK. Child Benefit can be backdated for up to three months. You can claim Child Benefit as soon as you’ve registered the birth of your child, or they come to live with you. It’s possible to contact the Child Benefit Office online or via phone if a person has questions about claiming the payment.

The rates for Child Benefit depend on who the allowance is for. If it's for an eldest or only child, currently, the rate is £20.70 per week. For any additional children, the weekly rate is £13.70 per child.

Child Benefit rates are set to rise in April 2020, following the end of the government’s benefit freeze for working-age benefits. The move is set to see the payment increase by 1.7 percent, in line with inflation. Meanwhile, the new and basic state pension will rise by 3.9 percent, under the triple lock mechanism.

