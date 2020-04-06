Child benefit: Is child benefit included in Universal Credit payment?

CHILD BENEFIT can provide a much-needed boost to cash-strapped families who are struggling amid the coronavirus crisis. Is child benefit included in Universal Credit payment?

Child Benefit is a payment given to each child you are responsible for, regardless of whether you are working or have savings. Even those who do not believe they are entitled to anything should apply as they could miss out on money to which they are entitled. Express.co.uk explains exactly what payments you could get.

What is Child Benefit? You are entitled to receive Child Benefit if you are responsible for bringing up a child who is: Under the age of 16.

Under the age of 20 if they stay in approved education or training. Only one person can receive Child Benefit for a child, even if the child belongs to a separated or divorced household. Child Benefit is paid every four weeks and there is no limit to how many children you can claim for. Claiming Child Benefit means you can get National Insurance credits towards your State Pension if your child is under 12 and you are not working or do not earn enough to pay NI contributions. Additionally, your child will automatically receive a National Insurance number when they reach 16 years old.

What is Universal Credit? Universal Credit is a payment to help cover living costs for those eligible and struggling financially. The payment is replacing the following benefits: Child Tax Credit

Housing Benefit

Income Support

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Working Tax Credit.

Is Child Benefit included in Universal Credit? No, Child Benefit is a separate benefit which remains in effect outside the Universal Credit package. Child Benefit is not a benefit that has been replaced by Universal Credit. However, it is included as part of your benefit cap, which is a limit on the total amount of income from certain benefits a household can receive.

How much is Child Benefit? The oldest child receives £21.05 per week and any subsequent children receive £13.95 per week. You must contact the Child Benefit Office here if you are paid too much or too little. Child Benefit is typically paid every four weeks on a Monday or Tuesday. But if a family splits up and you have two children with one staying with each parent, you will receive £21.05 a week for each child. If you both claim for the same child, only one of you will get Child Benefit for them. You can get Child Benefit if you or your partner’s individual income is over £50,000, but you may be taxed on this benefit. This is known as the High-Income Child Benefit Tax Charge. If your partner’s income is over £50,00, but yours is higher and you are responsible for paying the tax charge, you will need to fill in a Self Assessment tax return each tax year and pay what you owe. You can use this Child Benefit tax calculator to find out how much tax you might have to pay. Child Benefit can be backdated three months from the date your application is received.

When does Child Benefit stop? Once you earn £60,000 you lose all of your benefits through tax. If your child starts paid work for 24 hours or more a week and is no longer in approved education or training, your Child Benefit will stop. The same applies if your child starts an apprenticeship or starts receiving certain benefits in their own right.

How to claim Child Benefit To claim Child Benefit, you need to submit a claim form to the Child Benefit Office. You will also need to send your child’s original birth certificate with your application. If you do not have the certificate you can send the form and forward the certificate as soon as you have it. If your child is adopted, send their original adoption certificate with the form.

