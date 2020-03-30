Child benefit: New rates from April 2020 – what will they be?

CHILD Benefit, along with other legacy benefits, will have their rates rise from next week. This will be a relief to many as benefit payments of all kinds have been frozen since 2016.

Child benefit rates have remained flat for the last few years. This would have made it difficult for many families as the cost of living has increased. Many have called for the benefits freee to end and thankfully, it will soon be altered. Currently, there are two benefit rates in place that a person can receive. For an eldest or only child, £20.70 a week will be received.

Any additional children will result in £13.70 a week. There is no limit on how many children can be claimed for but only one person can get child benefit for a child.

Child benefit can be claimed by anyone who is responsible for bringing up a child. It can be claimed for any child under 16 or under 20 if they stay in approved education or training. The payment comes through every four weeks and they award the claimant national insurance credits which can count towards a state pension. Any changes in circumstances which can affect a claimant’s eligibility must be reported to the government immediately.

From next week, child benefit payments will rise by 1.7 percent. This means that payments for an eldest or only child will rise to £21.05 a week. Payments for additional children will rise to £13.93 per week. If anyone does not get the new amounts their owed, they can contact the child benefit office.

Rishi Sunak has recently made changes to how benefit claims are handled as a result of coronavirus. While this primarily concerns universal credit, it will also likely be the case that other benefit applications are affected. The need for physical face to face meetings have been temporarily halted. This means that the entirety of child benefit claims can now be handled online or over the phone.