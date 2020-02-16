Children fly out of seats as school bus overturns before driver calmly helps panicking students

Shocking footage has revealed the moment a school bus overturned after a Mustang driver sped through a red light and the two vehicles collided.

Terrified students can be heard screaming as they try to find their footing and get out of the vehicle after the smash in Perry County, Ohio.

However bus driver Danny Hupp, 74, remains calm throughout the incident and helps direct the 25 children out and onto the road.

In a clip released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol of the December 19 incident the students are seen looking at their phones and sitting quietly on the drive.

However they are then hit by a Ford Mustang at the intersection of State Route 13 and State Route 204.

The passengers are thrown into the air and pushed against the side walls as the vehicle turns over and slams back to the road on its side.

The students try to hold onto their seats as they come to a rest again and start screaming in terror at the scary crash.

Despite the shock, bus driver Mr Hupp remains calm and in his seat, assessing the situation before he starts helping instruct the children.

He then makes sure all of the students safely get off the bus and then makes his own way down the overturned vehicle towards the back exit.

Student Ayden Lutz told ABC6: ‘We were pretty lucky, honestly. The whole front end of the bus was basically in pieces.

‘I just remember the bus sliding to the left and it flipped me, hitting the ceiling.’

Eight of the students and Mr Hupp were taken to hospital after the crash, but none suffered serious injuries.

The driver of the Ford Mustang, Joseph Thornton, 42, who ran the light was also taken to hospital and said to have serious injuries, reports Sky News.

Speaking after the incident, troopers said he had been driving on a suspended licence and the case has been referred to the Perry County Prosecutor.