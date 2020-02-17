Chilled-out cat called Carrot lounges in a tiny robe as sisters aged three and five pamper her

This is the adorable moment two preschoolers give their relaxed cat its own spa treatment.

Erin Merryn filmed her daughters Abby, five, and Hannah, three, doting on their beloved pet Carrot while at home in Elgin, Illinois.

During the chillout session the little girls carefully wipe the purring feline’s paws as if giving her a manicure.

Video shows Carrot reclining on a large cushion while wearing a pink robe with a white trim and belt.

She can be heard purring as the sisters gently use cotton pads to wipe her paws and chat away to each other.

Abby kicks off the pampering session by taking Carrot’s left paw and wiping at it as she stares at the camera.

Her sister Hannah then kneels down and expertly rearranges a blanket before turning her attention to Carrot’s back paw, which is poking up from the cushion.

After having this relaxing treatment Carrot is seen looking at Hannah as she stands but the cat doesn’t run away, instead opting to stay chilling in her comfy sitting spot.

Carrot seems to be loving every minute of the attention and her spa treatment, even looking a little sad as it comes to an end.

Mom Erin surprised her daughters with Carrot after the death of their old cat Bailey, who died in 2018 from kidney failure aged 14.

Bailey is the inspiration behind book Bailey, No Ordinary Cat. The feline garnered a large online following for his love of baths and being read too.

After losing Bailey, the family adopted Carrot as a kitten from Anderson’s Animal Shelter. She was born on April 1.

The family now share updates of their life with Carrot on Instagram, showing how the friendly ginger kitty loves to curl up with them for naps and take part in games.