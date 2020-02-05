Chimps who survived German zoo blaze are supporting each other

A German zoo which was ravaged by a New Year fire has released footage showing two chimpanzee survivors with burn scars eating together from a tub.

The male chimpanzee Limbo and female Bally have been supporting each other and playing together in the wake of their ‘miracle’ rescue’, carers say.

Zoo keepers say Limbo has started showing off – an encouraging sign that he is adapting to life as the dominant male.

The new footage shows the two primates, who are nursing burns to their hands, feet and face, eating and drinking from a tub at the zoo in Krefeld, western Germany.

The zoo eventually hopes to start a new chimpanzee family but Limbo and Bally will move elsewhere once they have fully recovered, keepers say.

Limbo and Bally were rescued from the flames by firefighters after the blaze broke out in the first moments of the New Year.

‘It’s close to a miracle that Bally, a 40-year-old female chimpanzee, and Limbo, a younger male, survived this inferno,’ zoo director Wolfgang Dressen said at the time.

The two primates were among the only survivors of a fire which killed five orangutans, two gorillas and a chimpanzee as well as bats and birds.

Pictures in the aftermath of the fire showed the twisted metal and debris of what had previously been their home.

Zoo keepers say Limbo has started ruffling his fur, drumming against wooden fixtures and playing with twigs – all encouraging signs of his recovery.

‘The male chimpanzee Limbo is trying to impress again and our carers are relieved,’ the zoo near the Dutch border said.

In addition, both animals’ injuries are showing good signs of healing, their carers say.

The zoo said last month that the animals had burns on their hands, feet and face that were slowly getting better, but are visible in the new footage.

The two chimps are currently being housed in an indoor area of the neighbouring Gorilla Garden, which was not damaged by the fire.

The zoo has re-opened to visitors but Limbo and Bally are not currently on public view.

Staff say Limbo and Bally will continue their rehabilitation in Krefeld but will eventually have to move elsewhere to join a larger family.

Experts say it is important for chimpanzees to be part of a larger social group.

Zoo keepers at Krefeld say they have made contact with West African chimpanzee breeding programs, but establishing a new family and building a new ape house will take years.

The fire is suspected to have been caused by Chinese sky lanterns which were launched to celebrate the arrival of 2020.

Three local women – a mother and her two adult daughters – were under investigation for negligent arson after turning themselves in last month.

The offence can carry a prison sentence of up to five years.

Police chief Gerd Hoppmann said the women had ordered five sky lanterns on the internet and did not realise they were illegal.

Hoppmann described the women as ‘completely normal people who seemed very sensible, very responsible’ and said it was ‘very courageous’ to come forward.

Investigators believe that just one lantern started the blaze, which spread rapidly after breaking out in a corner of the ape house roof.

The destroyed ape house did not have fire detectors and sprinklers, which were not required when it was built in the 1970s.

Zoo keepers said it had nonetheless passed a regular fire safety check a few months before the blaze.