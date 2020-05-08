China claims ‘Pompeo betrays Christianity with lies’

11 SHARES Share Tweet

A state-run Chinese newspaper has accused US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of betraying his faith in a fresh anti-America commentary after he repeatedly claimed that the coronavirus escaped from a Wuhan lab.

The Global Times, a major Communist propaganda outlet, alleged that as a ‘devout Christian’, Pompeo had committed the sin of lying and suggested that he should be punished.

The astonishing criticism comes after the Chinese state broadcaster labelled Pompeo ‘evil’ as political tensions between Beijing and Washington erupt over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Global Times yesterday blamed the US President Trump for ‘trying to impede global efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic’ after Trump said China had made a ‘horrible mistake’ and tried to cover-up the outbreak.

The war of words between the nations has heated up quickly after the US launched an investigation to find out if the contagion was related to the Institute of Virology in Wuhan, which is known for studying deadly, bat-related coronaviruses.

A classified Chinese report has allegedly warned of possible ‘armed confrontation’ between Beijing and Washington as the Communist Party faces global backlash over the spreading of the killer infection.

Billed as China’s ‘most belligerent tabloid’, the Global Times has been at the forefront of defending Beijing’s actions and denouncing the West over its criticism against the Community Party.

The paper’s editor-in-chief, Hu Xijin, last Friday launched an astonishing attack on Trump, accusing him of ‘publicly lying about China’.

Its latest op-ed, titled ‘Pompeo betrays Christianity with lies’, asserted that Pompeo ‘has kept spreading lies or misleading the public’ over the virus.

It went on to argue how Pompeo had gone against the principle of being a ‘devout evangelical Christian’ because of ‘his lying for political purposes’.

The Global Times article said: ‘It is widely known that Christian doctrine opposes lying – it’s a sin.

‘A false witness shall not go unpunished. And he that utters lies shall perish. From the ‘Ten Commandments, the ninth says, ‘You shall not bear false witness against your neighbor.’

Pompeo became an evangelical Christian while studying at West Point, where he joined a Bible study group.

Before running for Congress, he was a deacon in his local branch of the Presbyterian church in Wichita, Kansas, which later moved to join the more conservative Evangelical Presbyterian Church movement in a split over same-sex marriage.

As the Secretary of State, he has repeatedly spoken about his religion, saying that his faith was the basis for his belief in protecting Israel, and described politics as ‘a never-ending struggle, until the Rapture.’

In today’s column, the Global Times carried on slamming Pompeo for his allegation that there was ‘enormous evidence’ showing the virus escaped from a lab in Wuhan, where the pandemic first emerged in December.

The author also highlighted other theories that pointed the virus’s origin to the US.

The article said: ‘Some Chinese, Japanese and even Americans have long suspected that some COVID-19 patients turned up when the US seasonal flu began last winter.

‘There are even some reports that the lipoid pneumonia cases from vaping e-cigarettes observed in the US last year were actually the COVID-19 cases.

‘But these theories cannot be promoted as an official conclusion, especially by governments.

‘The world’s top scientists believe the virus came from the nature. No US scientist has proven it came from a laboratory in Wuhan. Where can Pompeo find what he calls ‘enormous evidence?’

Last week Trump told reporters that he had seen proof that suggests the virus originated in the lab, but he did not go into detail.

The US intelligence community believes that COVID-19 was not ‘manmade or genetically modified’, but it is investigating whether it was caused by ‘an accident at a laboratory in Wuhan’.

Dr Anthony Fauci, America’s top infectious disease expert, has said that ‘no evidence’ shows the coronavirus escaped from a Chinese lab – contradicting repeated claims by the Trump administration.

Chinese officials and scientists have denied that there is any connection between the outbreak and the Institute of Virology in Wuhan.

Beijing insists the WHO has found no evidence that the novel coronavirus was manmade.

Dr Yuan Zhiming, the deputy head of the establishment, previously told Chinese state-run outlet CGTN that ‘there’s no way this virus came from us.’

Dr Yuan said that a manmade coronavirus would be beyond human intelligence as he rejected claims that the virus was artificially engineered.

China’s President Xi is facing widespread doubts that his government has covered up the true scale or the origin of the outbreak.

As many as 232,000 people may have contracted the disease in China during the epidemic, experts in Hong Kong believe. The figure is nearly three times the official tally released by Beijing.

World leaders, including Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron, have hinted their disapproval of Chinese tactics of false information amid the ongoing pandemic.

An internal report from China reveals that global anti-China sentiment is at its highest since the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown.

The backlash, led by the US, needs to be prepared in a worst-case scenario for armed confrontation between the two global powers, according to sources familiar with the document.

The US accuses China of covering up the outbreak, hiding its real origin and taking advantage of the crisis to push its territorial ambitions.

China accuses the US of carrying out ‘smear campaigns’ and avoiding its responsibilities in containing the disease. A spokesperson has also suggested that the virus might have been brought to Wuhan by US troops.