China commends Saudi Arabia on proposing G20 agriculture ministers meeting

China highly commends Saudi Arabia on proposing to convene a special meeting of the G20 agriculture ministers and hopes the meeting will send a positive signal in safeguarding global food security amid COVID-19 fight, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Friday.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the G20 Extraordinary Virtual Leaders’ Summit on COVID-19 on March 26 reached an important consensus on fighting the pandemic through solidarity and stabilizing the world economy.

As the pandemic develops, Saudi Arabia has proposed to convene a special meeting of the G20 agriculture ministers on April 21 to cope with the food and agricultural security issues under the current situation, said Zhao, adding that China highly commends this proposal.

Chinese Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Han Changfu will attend the G20 meeting, Zhao said.

China has always attached great importance to the issue of food security and hopes the meeting will send a positive signal in fighting the pandemic with solidarity and maintaining the security and stability of the global food supply, he added.