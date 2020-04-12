China ‘covered up Bat Woman coronavirus findings which could have slowed spread’

Virologist Shi Zhengli, known as “Bat Woman” reportedly identified within days that the virus had come from horseshoe bats, but was told to stay quiet, meaning the disease could spread and cause devastation

Chinese authorities have been accused of covering up the findings of a coronavirus scientists known as “Bat Woman” – with tens of thousands of lives lost as a result.

Virologist Shi Zhengli, from the city of Wuhan – where the Covid-19 outbreak originated – made the breakthrough discovery that the new illness was similar to SARS.

Within days she carried out tests and confirmed that the killer bug was 96% identical to a virus found in horseshoe bats, the Daily Mirror reports.

But it is claimed that she was “muzzled” and her team was ordered not to reveal any information about the new disease.

It is the latest in a string of allegations claiming that China failed to issue warnings as coronavirus spread – leading to a worldwide pandemic with more than a million confirmed cases.

Chinese journalist Gao Yu said he spoke to Shi and she told him her findings were hushed up, the Mail on Sunday reported.

The journalist added: “We learned later her institute finished gene-sequencing and related tests as early as January 2 but was muzzled.”

The information about gene sequencing wasn’t made public until a week later.

The day that the genetic information was mapped, Yanyi Wang, director of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, ordered staff not to reveal any information about the disease, it is claimed.

After local doctors were detained for warning locals about the virus, the director claimed “inappropriate and inaccurate information” was causing “general panic”.

She ordered staff not to post any information on social media or speak to the media.

Just over a week later, a team in Shanghai published a sequence on an open access platform after studying samples from an infected patient.

Their laboratory was shut for “rectification” two days later.

One of the earliest Covid-19 cases emerged in mid-December when a patient, who worked at a wildlife market in Wuhan that became the early epicentre of the outbreak, was hospitalised with a double lung infection in the city in central China.

The usual treatment for flu-like illness failed to work and new cases soon emerged.

On December 27, Wuhan health officials were told that the illness was being caused by a new coronavirus.

Three days later, at least two doctors from Wuhan – Li Wenliang and Ai Fen – shared information about the new virus on the social network WeChat.

Li, a whistleblower who was warned by police to stop “making false comments”, died in February after contracting the virus.

Ai is missing after giving media interviews criticising China’s censorship and hospital authorities for suppressing early warnings of the outbreak.

She told the Chinese magazine, Renwu, or People, that she was reprimanded after alerting her bosses and colleagues of the new virus in December.

On 30 December, she received the laboratory results of one case which stated: “SARS coronavirus”.

The next day, Wuhan officials confirmed almost 30 cases, shut down the wildlife market and notified the World Health Organisation’s local office about the mysterious illness.

New cases continued to emerge and the outbreak was spreading outside of China, but for a week in January health officials in Wuhan insisted they had not received any new patients.

During that time, the first known case outside of China was detected in Thailand and a case was reported in the US as infected people left Wuhan and surrounding Hubei province to travel across the country and around the world.

Chinese authorities insisted they hadn’t seen any “clear evidence” that the virus could be spread from human to human.

By then they had lost control and hospitals were becoming overwhelmed by the rising number of infected patients.

Within days Dr Zhong Nanshan, the country’s top respiratory expert and the face of its containment effort, revealed that human transmission was taking place.

Wuhan and several other cities struggling to contain the virus went into lockdown on January 23, days before the Lunar New Year holiday, but by then millions of people had left without being screened.

That day, Shi Zhengli and her research team published their data identifying the illness on a scientific portal before it was published in February by the medical journal Nature.

In the weeks that followed the lockdown in Wuhan, the virus rapidly spread to and within other countries due to imported cases and community transmission.

Throughout the outbreak, China has been accused of underreporting its total number of infections.

As of Sunday morning, more than 82,000 confirmed cases were reported in mainland China – the sixth highest total in the world – along with 3,339 deaths.

Meanwhile, life is slowly starting to return to normal in Wuhan after its lockdown was lifted after more than 70 days.

China is now stepping up screening of inbound foreigners and tightening border control after the number of single-day imported coronavirus cases set a record, helping double the daily number of newly detected infections.

New confirmed cases in mainland China reached 99 on Saturday from 46 the previous day, with all but two involving travellers from abroad.

In Shanghai, 51 Chinese nationals flying in on the same flight from Russia tested positive.