China donates COVID-19 medical supplies to Uganda

China on Tuesday delivered an assortment of medical supplies to Uganda to help the east African country fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zheng Zhuqiang, Chinese ambassador to Uganda, handed over the medical supplies to Ruth Aceng, Uganda’s minister of health.

Zheng said the medical supplies donated include 10,000 surgical mask, 2,000 N95 medical mask, 2,000 disposable protective clothing, 500 infrared thermometer, 2,000 medical protective goggles, 10,000 pairs of surgical gloves and 10,000 pairs of medical isolation shoe cover.

He said the second batch would soon be donated to Uganda.

Zheng said China will cooperate with Uganda to jointly fight the pandemic.

“One of the important experiences China has obtained from its fight against the COVID-19 is that no matter how vicious the virus is, solidarity stands as the key to our victory against it,” he said.

Minister Aceng hailed China for its continued support to Uganda especially in the fight against COVID-19.

She said Uganda is in great need of testing kits as it carries out a nationwide rapid assessment survey of the prevalence of COVID-19 in communities.

Uganda currently has 79 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with a total of 47 patients already discharged after recovery.

The country fears that the disease may spread further after some of the positive cases interacted with the public.

The country has instituted a series of measures to stop the spread of the virus among which include a lockdown, banning public gatherings and closing of schools.