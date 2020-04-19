China donates fund, medical materials to help Nigeria’s economic hub combat COVID-19

China on Friday handed over 91,000 U.S. dollars and protective medical supplies to the government of Lagos, Nigeria’s economic hub to help the state to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Consulate-General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos in partnership with the Overseas Chinese Association in Nigeria donated 12,000 face masks, 100 protective clothing, 2,000 forehead thermometers, 2,000 surgical gloves, 1,550 hand sanitizers, and one ventilator.

The bank draft and medical supplies were handed over to the state commissioner for transportation, Fedrick Oladehinde.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has become a global challenge. The Chinese government and people will continue to stand and work with Nigeria and Lagos state in fight against the disease,” Zhou Jun, president of the Association of Chinese Women in Nigeria said in a speech during the donation ceremony.

In his response, Oladehinde thanked the Chinese government and firms, saying the donation will help the government’s efforts in fighting the spread of the viral disease.

The official added that the medical supplies will be distributed to medical workers that are at the forefront of fighting against the pandemic.