China hands over infectious disease treatment center to Mauritania

A center for treatment of infectious diseases built by China was handed over Tuesday to the Mauritanian Ministry of Health from the Chinese Embassy in Mauritania.

The center, part of the Nouakchott National Hospital, is composed of two floors, and “has several pavilions with a capacity of 30 beds, large and medium-sized laboratories, as well as radiology equipment,” the Mauritanian health ministry said.

According to the Chinese Embassy in Mauritania, renovations were also carried out at the China-Mauritania Friendship Hospital.

“The rehabilitation of the Friendship Hospital involved administrative buildings, a central pharmacy, multifunctional rooms, a personnel department and medical equipment,” said the Mauritanian ministry.

“The infrastructure and the sanitary equipment received were important for Mauritania, especially in this period of time, and they reflect the solidity of the historic friendly relations between Mauritania and China,” said Minister of Health Mohamed Nedhirou Hamed in a speech after signing a protocol of delivery.

According to the minister, the equipment will help medical teams prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

For his part, Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jianguo lauded “the support of the Mauritanian government to China in its fight against the novel coronavirus.”