China has never exported Chinese model to anyone: FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Thursday refuted comments that China exports the Chinese model to foreign countries by sending medical teams, saying China never asks anyone to copy its methods.

So far, China has sent 12 teams of medical experts to 10 countries, which are Italy, Serbia, Cambodia, Pakistan, Iran, Iraq, Laos, Venezuela, the Philippines and Myanmar, to help them combat COVID-19, Zhao told a press briefing when answering a relevant question.

The Chinese experts shared their experience with local medical workers, helped them improve their ability in epidemic prevention, containment, diagnosis and treatment, boosted their confidence in jointly overcoming the pandemic, and their efforts have been well recognized by the governments and people of these countries, he added.

“China is making such efforts to reciprocate the goodwill we received earlier during the pandemic, to act on international humanitarianism and to implement the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind,” Zhao said.

China will never stand aloof and shun away from our friends when they are in trouble, and we will never pick and choose nor attach any string when we offer a helping hand, the spokesperson said, adding that by working with the rest of the international community in this global war against the epidemic, China’s goal is nothing but making concerted efforts and giving mutual assistance to tide over difficulties together.

Noting that no country is immune to this global public health crisis, Zhao said that the international community needs solidarity and cooperation more than ever.

“China is determined to ensure effective prevention and control of the epidemic at home, strengthen international anti-pandemic cooperation and take an active part in global health governance,” Zhao said.

China has never exported the Chinese model to anyone, nor asked anyone to copy China’s methods, he said.

China stands ready to continue to uphold the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind, pool the strength and wisdom of all parties, share and exchange useful practices with all parties, carry out joint prevention and control, and support the role of WHO and other international organizations, so as to stem the spread of the pandemic around the globe and win the final victory of international battle against COVID-19, Zhao said.