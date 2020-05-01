China pledges continuous support for Peru in COVID-19 fight: Xi

China firmly supports the Peruvian government and people in their fight against COVID-19 and will continue to offer support and help within its capability, Chinese President Xi Jinping told his Peruvian counterpart, Martin Vizcarra, in a phone conversation on Thursday.

During the conversation, Xi said that, facing the COVID-19 epidemic, the Chinese side has always followed the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind, and shared the epidemic-related information with countries as well as the World Health Organization (WHO) in a timely manner to advance international cooperation against the disease.

The Chinese side has provided emergency assistance to multiple countries and international organizations to the best of its ability, shared experience in epidemic prevention and control in various forms without reservation, and facilitated export channels for anti-epidemic supplies to help countries with their containment efforts, he said.

Xi also said that China supports joint international prevention and control efforts, supports the leading role of the WHO and other international organizations, and supports stronger international coordination over macroeconomic policies.

Currently, the COVID-19 epidemic is spreading in countries in Latin America and the Caribbean region including Peru, Xi said, noting that China firmly supports the Peruvian government and people in their fight against COVID-19 and will continue to offer support and help within its capability.

Xi said he believes that Peru will prevail over the epidemic at an early date under the leadership of President Vizcarra, adding that the friendship between the peoples of the two countries will be deepened in their joint fight against the epidemic.

Noting that China highly values the development of its relations with Peru, the Chinese president said China is willing to work together with the country to strengthen bilateral communications, promote innovation in bilateral cooperation, jointly build the Belt and Road and boost continous development of the China-Peru comprehensive strategic partnership so as to mark the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties next year with more tangible results.

Vizcarra, for his part, said Peru and China have enjoyed good relations, with their exchanges and cooperation in various fields developing steadily, adding that the investment of Chinese enterprises has promoted infrastructure construction and economic and social development in Peru.

Peru is willing to take the occasion of celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries next year as an opportunity to further bilateral ties, said the Peruvian president.

Noting that China has already brought the novel coronavirus epidemic under control, he said the country’s organizational ability and useful experience are worth learning from, and thanked China for extending valuable support and assistance to Peru in fighting the epidemic.

Vizcarra said he fully agrees with Xi that the COVID-19 outbreak has laid bare the importance of building a community with a shared future for mankind, adding that the international community should strengthen solidarity and cooperation, uphold multilateralism and support the WHO in playing a leading role.