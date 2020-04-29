China responds to leaked GOP memo

China on Monday opposed the attempts of some people in the U.S. to grab more votes and undermine China’s interests by smearing China in the context of the pandemic and U.S. presidential elections.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang made the remarks at a press briefing when asked to comment on a memo by the National Republican Senatorial Committee of the United States that urges Republican candidates to address the COVID-19 pandemic by aggressively attacking China.

The 57-page memo, exposed by U.S. media on April 24, stresses three main lines of assault: That China caused the virus “by covering it up,” that Democrats are “soft on China,” and that Republicans will “push for sanctions on China for its role in spreading this pandemic,” as was summarized by U.S. media.

“It is just all too obvious why some political forces in the United States have been obsessively attacking China using the pandemic as a weapon,” Geng said.

Citing the U.S. claims that “China spreads disinformation,” Geng asked, “If those reports are true, we must ask: who exactly has been the source of disinformation?”