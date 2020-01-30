China searches for tens of thousands of passengers due to coronavirus outbreak

The Chinese authorities have launched an urgent search for tens of thousands of passengers who shared public transport with citizens who were later found to carry coronavirus.

Officials in various cities are now trying to hunt down people who travelled on at least 20 trains, eight flights and one bus to find out if they have been struck down with the deadly disease.

Footage shows dozens of passengers on one local bus travelling in the province of Shanxi as the local health officials desperately attempt to locate them following a diagnosis of coronavirus in one of the riders.

The new coronavirus ravaging Asia is far more contagious than previously thought and someone who is infected can spread it with just a simple cough or a sneeze.

Chinese officials revealed on Sunday that the disease can spread between humans even before the symptoms begin to show.

One 57-year-old male passenger in Jilin city – 2,252 kilometres (1,399 miles) from the epicentre Wuhan – was found to be sickened after his train stopped in the coronavirus-stricken city ‘for just a few minutes’, the Jilin Health Commission said on Monday.

More than 6,000 people around the world are now confirmed to have been infected with the coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, and 133 have died in China.

The intensifying outbreak has led authorities to quarantine at least 56 million people in Hubei Province, of which Wuhan is the capital city, and halted all means of transport going in and out of many of its cities.

Hubei is situated bang in the middle of China and surrounded by five provinces – Shaanxi, Henan, Anhui, Jiangxi and Hunan – as well as one populous municipality, Chongqing. It is the transport hub in central China.

The authorities are now calling passengers on these trains, buses or flights to alert their local residential communities and carry out self-quarantine: