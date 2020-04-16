China to continue giving all possible support to Pakistan, states FM

China will certainly remain to provide all possible assistance to Pakistan based on its demands to aid it get over the COVID-19 epidemic at a very early day, Chinese State Councilor and also Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated during a phone conversation with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday.

Wang stated that at the defining moment of China’s fight versus the COVID-19 break out, Pakistani President Arif Alvi checked out China to express his country’s solid assistance to the Chinese leaders in person, which is valued by the Chinese side.

Today, the Chinese people are concerned regarding the advancement of the COVID-19 break out in Pakistan. All markets of the Chinese culture have actually acted automatically to make contributions and also provide as much aid as they can to the brotherly and sisterly individuals in Pakistan, he stated.

The Chinese government has actually provided several sets of product aid, dispatched clinical professionals to Pakistan, and also convened video clip conferences to share China’s experience in the prevention, control as well as treatment of COVID-19, Wang claimed.

Qureshi shared his appreciation for the beneficial support China has supplied to Pakistan, which he said has actually played a crucial function in the country’s battle versus the infection.

In face of the unprecedented international public health and wellness and recession, China has actually taken targeted and solid actions as well as attained favorable results, which Pakistan appreciates, he claimed.

The Pakistani side is willing to proceed to comply very closely with China as well as regularly strengthen their all-weather calculated partnership of collaboration during the battle versus the pandemic, Qureshi claimed.