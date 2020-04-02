China to donate medical supplies to IAEA to help fight coronavirus

China will donate medical supplies worth US$2 million to the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to help combat the coronavirus, the Chinese mission in Vienna announced on Tuesday.

The supplies will include detection equipment, testing kits, reagents and other medical materials, according to the twitter account of the Permanent Mission of China in Vienna.

The materials will support IAEA member states, especially those from the developing world, in their fight against the pandemic, it said.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi thanked China for the “generous donation” on twitter, adding that China will also share with the IAEA specialists its experience and techniques in the fight against COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.