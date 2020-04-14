China to further strengthen anti-epidemic cooperation with Russia: spokesperson

China cannot stand idly by when Russia is at a crucial stage of epidemic prevention and control, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in Beijing on Tuesday, stressing that the country will further strengthen anti-epidemic cooperation with Russia.

A Chinese medical team has arrived in Moscow on Saturday to assist Russia’s ongoing efforts in the fight against COVID-19, spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a routine press briefing.

Chinese experts visited designated COVID-19 hospitals and conducted extensive exchanges with their Russian counterparts on epidemic control and medical treatment, he said.

The Chinese experts will conduct more exchanges and experience sharing with Russian experts and provide guidance and training for epidemic prevention and control and medical treatment, the spokesperson said.

Through a video conference, the Chinese experts also popularized epidemic prevention and control knowledge to Chinese nationals in Russia and distributed epidemic prevention materials to them, according to Zhao.

As a comprehensive strategic partner of coordination for a new era, China is sympathetic to what is happening to Russia, the spokesperson said, noting that Russia offered firm support to China during the most difficult period of China’s anti-epidemic efforts.

China stands ready to make concerted efforts with Russia to overcome the current difficulties, he said.