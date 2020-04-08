China, US should cooperate against coronavirus: Chinese ambassador

Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai on Sunday called for cooperation between Beijing and Washington to combat the coronavirus pandemic, saying “this is a time for solidarity, collaboration and mutual support.”

“Let’s acknowledge there has been unpleasant talk between our nations about this disease. But this is not the time for finger-pointing. This is a time for solidarity, collaboration and mutual support,” Cui wrote in an opinion article on The New York Times.

“We will always remember that in our most difficult days, our friends in so many places — many of them Americans, many of them New Yorkers — offered us a helping hand. We stand ready now to repay their kindness and help them make it through too,” said he.

Cui noted that China is doing whatever it can to support the related countries in need, including the United States.

“We are facilitating the U.S. government’s purchase of personal protective equipment made in China. Indeed, factories are operating in full swing to fulfill the orders of medical supplies from New York State and other parts of America. China’s provincial and city governments are rushing to help their sister states and cities in America too. And donations are pouring in from the country’s business sector,” he said.

Cui suggested China and the United States make joint efforts to defeat the pandemic.

“China and the United States need to lead international efforts in collaborative research into treatments and vaccines, and explore the sharing of pharmaceutical technologies among nations. We need to help countries with underdeveloped medical systems and contribute to better global health governance,” he said.

Cui also called for the two biggest economies in the world to “enhance our coordination of macroeconomic policy to stabilize markets; ensure growth and people’s livelihoods; and keep the global industrial and supply chains open, stable and secure.”

In the meantime, the Chinese ambassador warned against fanning racism and xenophobia as well as scapegoating other countries or races at this moment, when solidarity is essential.

“Such acrimony will not only undercut cooperation between our nations, but also sow seeds of suspicion and confrontation that could put our peoples — and even the world — in grave danger from this runaway virus and the economic fallout it is causing,” he cautioned.