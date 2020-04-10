China’s help in COVID-19 fight boosts int’l cooperation: Ethiopian scholar

China’s assistance to other countries in the global battle against COVID-19 boosts international cooperation, an Ethiopian scholar said on Thursday.

The Chinese role in the fight against COVID-19 stands in particular contrast to that of certain country “which has disdained international cooperation and invested more political capital in criticizing China,” Costantinos Bt. Costantinos, who served as an economic advisor to the African Union and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, told Xinhua.

The Chinese government and companies have so far donated several batches of medical supplies to all 54 African countries as the continent is grappling with the COVID-19 outbreak.

Africa has registered over 10,692 confirmed cases as of Wednesday, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Noting that the coronavirus pandemic is raging on in many countries, Costantinos called on the public to strictly adhere to health guidelines to end the global crisis.

“It will depend on the degree to which people follow social-distancing and hygiene guidelines, the availability of quick, accurate, and affordable testing, as well as the availability of antiviral drugs and a vaccine,” said Costantinos.

While commending the Chinese shipments of medical supplies to European and African countries hard hit by the pandemic, Costantinos also said the pandemic is a wake-up call for international action.