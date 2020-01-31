China’s top coronavirus expert demonstrates how to remove face masks correctly

China’s top coronavirus expert has taught the public how to take off their face masks correctly to avoid catching the deadly coronavirus in the process.

Dr Zhong Nanshan, who helped the country tackle the SARS epidemic in 2003, urged residents to always remove the protective covers by the strings around their ears.

He warned people not to grab the front part of the masks with their hands and pull them off.

‘The front part [of the mask]may already be contaminated,’ said the 83-year-old specialist in an instructional video.

Dr Zhong is the leader of a team of medical experts appointed by China’s National Health Commission to deal with the novel coronavirus, which has killed at least 170 people in the country and infected more than 8,280 worldwide.

He is also the head of the Chinese Medical Association.

On Tuesday, he estimated that the epidemic, which originated in the city of Wuhan and has spread to every corner of the country within a month, would hit its peak in a week to 10 days.

His latest advice on the face masks was released by the provincial health commission of Guangdong and published by the Guangdong People’s Government on its official social media account.

Russia has closed its border with China in a desperate bid to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus that has so far killed 170 people.

The drastic measure was announced on Thursday after every corner of China was confirmed to have cases of the highly contagious disease.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said it was necessary because the country ‘had to do everything it could to protect its people’. He said it would come into effect immediately.

As well as shutting off the Far East border, Russia has limited all railway links with China from January 31, leaving only direct trains between Moscow and Beijing.

Mr Mishustin also revealed Russia will stop issuing Chinese citizens electronic visas, which could be used to cross into parts of the country.

Russia does not have any confirmed cases of the new virus but the government has set up a task force to track down and screen people who have travelled from Wuhan, to prevent its possible spread.

Earlier this week, Russia blocked tourist groups from China from entering the country.

Chinese officials have now confirmed almost 8,200 cases, while more than 100 have been recorded outside of nation.

International developments in the Wuhan coronavirus crisis today include: