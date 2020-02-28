Chinatowns in New York, LA, Boston and San Francisco appear deserted after coronavirus outbreak 

Chinatowns around some of the country’s major cities have been left deserted amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

Images of areas popular with the Chinese demographic and tourists show empty streets and businesses in New York, Boston, Los Angeles and San Francisco as the number of confirmed cases in the United States hit 53.

The White House has asked Congress for $2.5 billion to respond to the illness known as COVID-19 that has killed more than 2,600 people in mainland China, as New York-based Chinatown Partnership founder said Chinese small businesses have been negatively impacted anywhere from 30-80 percent.

‘So many Chinatowns across North America and elsewhere have been dragged into this whirlpool even though they do not have anything to do with something that is thousands of miles away right now,’ Wellington Z. Chen told DailyMail.com.

Chen started Chinatown Partnership in 2006 to bring residents, business owners and communities together to rebuild Chinatown post-9/11.

Chen said the decline ‘depends on the type of business and their niche market’ when looking at business affected.

‘There are specialties that do deliveries, such as florists and food, that are not in the above categories,’ Chen told DailyMail.com.

‘There has also been a slight uptick since the initial plunge but not back to the pre-Covid level.’

Mayor Bill de Blasio recently visited the oldest restaurant in New York City’s Chinatown, Nom Wah Tea Parlor where manager Vincent Tang said the restaurant would usually be full by lunchtime but business had dropped 40 percent.

Locals are hoping the hashtag #supportchinatown will encourage more foot traffic.

The Boston Chamber declined to comment to DailyMail.com about how Chinatown may have been affected by coronavirus.

But Mayor Marty Walsh has been encouraging people to show that they are visiting Chinatown by sharing images on social media under the hashtag #lovebostonchinatown.

The launch of his campaign – which involves a ‘small business bingo’ card for social media – coincided with Chinese New Year.

‘Chinatown is one of the many vibrant neighborhoods in Boston, and I encourage all our residents and visitors to support the small businesses that make us a diverse and world-class city,’ said Mayor Walsh. ‘Our small businesses are the lifeblood of our communities, and you can help support Chinatown businesses as we celebrate the Lunar New Year.’

It’s difficult to avoid the Main Street area. It’s nearby the South Station, which serves as a major rail and bus hub for Boston, as well as the Tufts Medical Center.

Business didn’t appear as badly affected as other cities last week.

One restaurant manager in San Francisco said business was down 50 percent.

Reza Sefida, owner of Camera Zone in San Francisco Chinatown said businesses is down to half due to the hysteria of the coronavirus. He said he had never experienced such a slowdown before.

The San Francisco the Chamber of Commerce was unable to give a specific figure when asked how business had been affected in recent weeks but confirmed the unfortunate drop in popularity.

‘Dim sum lines on a Saturday and Sunday morning would be around the block with wait times of one of two hours,’ Public Policy Director Jay Cheng told DailyMail.com on Tuesday.

‘But the past two weekends I’ve noticed the attendance and seating just isn’t there,’ he added. ‘It’s hard to see.’

The city in California has popular Chinese areas in the Richmond District as well as three in the Sunset District and one in Visitacion Valley.

When asked about the lack of people in the streets in the usually thriving area, Cheng said ‘foot traffic is down’ and they are ‘seriously concerned’ about the impact.

The Chamber of Commerce said its goal is to ‘reverse the trend of misinformation’. Part of that is a marketing campaign.

‘We’re trying to support businesses and let people know there’s no need for paranoia,’ Cheng continued to DailyMail.com.

Cheng himself thinks that with people avoiding Chinatown, it’s actually a great time to go.

He suggests worried business owners reach out to their local government which he says has been ‘extremely proactive in their action to help regain trust’.

In San Francisco, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took a walking tour of Chinatown on Monday to let the public know the neighborhood was safe and open for business.

Pelosi chatted with shop owners at the Canton Bazaar and addressed media after a meeting with business owners at Dim Sum Corner Restaurant.

Chinatown is where she put on her first ever event running for Congress 30 years ago.

Pelosi said in a statement: ‘You should come to Chinatown. Precautions have been taken by our city. We know there is concern about tourism throughout the world but we think it’s very safe to be in Chinatown and hopefully, others will come.

‘It’s lovely here. The food is delicious, the shops are prospering, the parade was great. Walking tours continue.’

Pelosi also took aim at Donald Trump’s response to the outbreak.

‘Americans need a coordinated, fully-funded, whole-of-government response to keep them and their loved ones safe,’ she tweeted. ‘The President’s request for coronavirus response funding is long overdue and completely inadequate to the scale of this emergency.’

It was after Golden Gate Fortune Cookie Shop owner Kevin Chan said: ‘Business is slow. People don’t want to come, they are scared.’

In a statement Wednesday, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said it ‘strongly supports the appointment of a czar to coordinate a holistic government response to protect Americans from the Coronavirus’.

‘At this critical time, we need clear accountability and data-based guidance so the public and American businesses can take the proper precautions to mitigate the impact. We encourage Congress and the administration to provide all necessary support to contain the spread of the virus,’ the statement continued.

‘The American business community plays a vital role in combating outbreaks of viruses like Coronavirus. The Chamber is working closely with U.S. and foreign government officials, large and small businesses, and our entire federation of state, local, and international Chambers to ensure access to the most up-to-date and relevant information so that we are all adequately prepared to protect Americans at home and abroad. The more prepared we are as a business community and society, the better we will manage the impact of the virus.’