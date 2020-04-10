Chinese, Arab medical experts share experience in combating COVID-19 via video conference

Chinese and Arab medical experts held on Thursday a video conference hosted by the Cairo-based Arab League (AL) to share experience and expertise on the ways to combat COVID-19.

The conference was attended by 14 Arab experts representing the health ministries of their countries, and Chinese officials and experts from the Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, China’s National Health Commission, Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking University First Hospital.

“The Chinese side said that their country is completely ready to provide advice and consultation on the novel coronavirus and the methods of its treatment and prevention, either orally or through the video conference technology,” said AL Assistant Secretary General for Social Affairs Haifa Abu-Ghazaleh, who led the discussion.

She said that extensive discussions were held between the Arab and Chinese experts in the form of questions and answers, which touched on the ways to prevent, diagnose and treat the novel coronavirus infection, as well as the pandemic’s impacts in health, economic and social aspects.

The conference benefited the participants as it will help their countries to formalize own road map of fighting the coronavirus through international cooperation, Abu-Ghazaleh noted.

She also expressed the hope that more such conferences would be held in future, as the battle to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic requires cooperation by all the countries concerned.

Proposed by the AL, the conference came within the framework of activating the China-Arab Countries Health Cooperation 2019 Beijing Initiative, which was adopted by the second China-Arab Health Cooperation Forum held in Beijing in August 2019, according to Abu-Ghazaleh.

The conference was also attended by Liao Liqiang, Chinese ambassador to Egypt and China’s representative to the AL, and Maha el-Rabbat, the World Health Organization’s special envoy on coronavirus and Egypt’s former health minister.

The COVID-19 has infected around 1.5 million people worldwide, with the death roll surpassing 90,000 so far.

China has succeeded in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic through national mobilization for over two months since late January. Arab states are seeking to learn from the Chinese experience in adopting the effective ways to curb the pandemic and cure the disease.