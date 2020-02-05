Chinese baby born to a Wuhan coronavirus patient is diagnosed with the disease

A Chinese baby born to a Wuhan coronavirus patient has been diagnosed with the deadly disease 30 hours after being delivered.

Doctors in China are now fearing that the infection could be passed from mothers to their babies in the womb.

The news came after experts claimed that the virus might also be spread by faeces.

The infected child, whose gender has not been revealed, was born in Wuhan on Sunday. Its mother had been confirmed to have the coronavirus before going into labour.

Medics gave the baby a test 30 hours later and the result turned out to be positive.

The baby was then transferred to the Wuhan Children’s Hospital, which has been appointed by the government to treat all infected children.

The three-day-old baby’s condition was stable and it was being closely monitored, the hospital announced through a post on its official social media account today.

‘This reminds us to pay attention to a potential new transmission route of the coronavirus – vertical transmission from mothers to babies,’ said Dr Zeng Lingkong, chief physician from the hospital’s Department of Neonatal Medicine.

The newborn is one of the two babies that have been found to carry the coronavirus by Wuhan Children’s Hospital.

Another 17-day-old baby was found to be sickened after being born healthy on January 13.

The hospital said its family hired a wet nurse to look after it on January 22, but the wet nurse was diagnosed with the disease shortly after.

The baby’s mother was found to have the coronavirus on January 26 and the baby started to cough and develop a fever three days later.

The child was diagnosed with the virus on January 31 after doctors gave it a series of medical checks.

Medics are yet to confirm if the baby had caught the virus from its mother or its wet nurse.

On Saturday, doctors and nurses wearing hazmat suits and goggles delivered a 7lb 14oz boy in Wuhan Union Hospital.

Doctors said the boy was healthy at the time of birth, but medics were yet to give him a coronavirus test.

The death toll from the epidemic continues to rise in China as the country’s authorities reported 66 new deaths overnight and Hong Kong saw its first victim yesterday.

The life-threatening disease, which can spread through saliva, has killed at least 493 people and infected more than 24,600 globally.

The Foreign Office yesterday told all 30,000 UK nationals stuck in mainland China to return to the UK in a desperate bid to protect their health.

But the announcement was met with fury as it emerged all evacuees outside of Wuhan – the city at the centre of the outbreak – must find their own way out, despite major airlines suspending all flights to China and cities being put on lockdown.