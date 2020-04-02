Chinese community donates 39,600 respirator masks to Vienna

The Chinese community living in the Austrian capital donated 39,600 respirator masks to the city on Tuesday.

The masks were handed over to Mayor Michael Ludwig in Vienna City Hall at a ceremony attended by Chinese Ambassador to Austria Li Xiaosi.

The Chinese community is grateful for the Austrian people’s continued support and wants to help the fight against the coronavirus, Li said.

Ludwig thanked the Chinese community for their donation, calling it “a fine example of international solidarity.”

The masks meet the FFP2 standard and are therefore suitable for use in hospitals, the mayor said on Twitter.