Chinese coronavirus doctor goes to work while husband drives behind to protect her

A heart-warming video has captured a medical worker in Wuhan walking to work in the rain at 3am when her loving husband escorted her in secret by driving silently behind her.

The female paediatrician, who works in a hospital treating coronavirus patients, had been staying away from home out of concerns that she could catch the disease and pass it onto her partner, according to media reports.

She had also been avoiding sharing the same car with her spouse as a preventative measure.

To ensure that she could walk to her hospital safely in the wee hours, the loving man drove his car to follow her quietly. It is believed that the doctor was not aware of her husband’s presence.

The paediatrician, named Wang Xiaoting, was due to start her night shift in Wuchang Hospital in Wuhan last Thursday when the touching clip was filmed.

The video was recorded by her husband who was driving slowly behind her.

Xiaoting’s husband Wang Yinghe decided to accompany his wife to protect her and light the path for her.

Despite being kept apart by the epidemic, the couple stayed in touch by having video chats regularly.

Yinghe also made sure Xiaoting always had a hot meal waiting for her at her hotel room when she got back from the hospital.

The video has touched the hearts of millions after it appeared on Weibo, the Chinese equivalent to Twitter.

It has also shed a light on the challenges faced by medical workers in Wuhan as well as their family members during the outbreak.

One comment read, ‘it feels like a love story from romantic movies.’

‘I’m teared up. Please be safe and wish you a lifetime of happiness and peace,’ another one said.

The novel coronavirus, formally known as COVID-19, has infected over 64,400 people globally and brought the total number of deaths to 1,383.

Nine cases have been confirmed in the UK after a woman flew in London from China a few days ago and was diagnosed with the virus.

A line of Chinese senior officials were removed from their posts on Thursday, including the Communist Party chiefs of Hubei and Wuhan, after being accused of shirking responsibilities during the outbreak.