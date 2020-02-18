Chinese doctor in hazmat suit teaches coronavirus patients Tai Chi to help them exercise

Chinese medical workers have started to teach coronavirus patients martial arts to help them stay active during quarantine.

A new video has captured one hazmat suit-clad medic giving his patients a Tai Chi lesson in a hospital ward in Anhui Province, eastern China.

The footage comes after medics in Wuhan’s makeshift coronavirus hospitals leading their patients to dance during isolation to help them keep fit.

The video was filmed on Monday at a hospital in Hefei, the provincial capital of Anhui.

The nurse is called Zhang Chao and in his early 20s.

In the clip, a patient with minor symptoms is seen practising the moves. The health worker tells him to ‘do it slowly because you are still quite weak’.

Tai Chi is a school of Chinese martial arts and it is known for its self-defense purposes and health benefits.

Chinese people believe the exercise can improve one’s health and balance, especially for the elderly.

Zhang explains that simple Tai Chi moves can help coronavirus sufferers stay active and maintain a positive attitude towards the illness.

‘It is harder than it looks,’ the nurse tells his patients as he is giving them a demonstration, ‘just take it easy and practise slowly’.

The novel coronavirus, formally known as COVID-19, has infected over 64,400 people globally and brought the total number of deaths to 1,383.

Nine cases have been confirmed in the UK after a woman flew in London from China a few days ago and was diagnosed with the virus.

A line of Chinese senior officials were removed from their posts on Thursday, including the Communist Party chiefs of Hubei and Wuhan, after being accused of shirking responsibilities during the outbreak.