Chinese doctor is detained after warning on social media of ‘a SARS-like flu at a Wuhan market’

A Chinese doctor who was reprimanded by police after warning on social media of ‘SARS at a Wuhan seafood market’ has been infected by the coronavirus, which has killed at least 362 people.

The whistle-blower, 34-year-old Dr Li Wenliang, confirmed on Saturday that he had caught the deadly disease while treating patients at a hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak.

The medic was accused of spreading fake news and criticised by police earlier this month for sending a message to an online chatting group, informing his alumni that seven patients from the Huanan market had been diagnosed with SARS by his hospital.

Dr Li’s warning was posted on December 30 and came more than two weeks before the virus broke out in the city of 14 million, causing it to be put on lockdown on January 20.

The Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market turned out to be the breeding ground of the new strain of coronavirus, which is similar to SARS and has been named ‘2019-nCov’.

Dr Li, an ophthalmologist from the Wuhan Central Hospital, was among eight doctors who were dubbed ‘rumourmongers’ by Wuhan authorities and investigated by police.

His original messages, sent to about 150 medics on popular messaging platform WeChat, read: ‘Seven confirmed SARS cases were found in Huanan Fruit and Seafood Market.’

He continued: ‘[The patients] were in quarantine in the Houhu Branch of our hospital.’

The posts caught the attention of the police after one person in the chatting group uploaded a screen grab of the conversation onto the internet.

According to Huaxi Urban Daily, the eight accused medics shared similar messages on three chatting groups, all attended by Wuhan medics. The messages warned the medics to pay attention to a possible outbreak of what they thought was SARS.

A statement from Wuhan police on January 1 condemned them of spreading ‘inauthentic’ information without proof. Officers said their acts had brought bad impact on society, and they would be ‘dealt with’ by law.

To salvage the situation, Wuhan police stressed last Wednesday that the eight people had not been warned, fined or detained.

Dr Li told Chinese news outlet Caixin in an interview last Friday that he discovered the new virus could spread among humans around January 8 – 12 days before Chinese experts revealed the information to the public.

The man said on his social media account on Friday that he was hospitalised on January 12 after treating one patient who had coronavirus but did not show any symptoms.

On Saturday, he said he was tested positive for coronavirus.

The mayor of Wuhan admitted on January 21 that one doctor and 13 nurses in Wuhan had been infected while looking after one patient because the hospital neglected the patient’s symptoms. This was the first case of human-to-human transmission of coronavirus.

The disease can be passed through saliva and the touching of contaminated objects. Over the weekend, Chinese experts raised the possibility of it being spread by faeces. The experts said they were looking for further proof.

The epidemic’s official death toll spiked overnight by 57 to 361 cases in China, plus one in the Philippines.

Chinese authorities reported 2,829 new cases yesterday plus 139 as of noon today, taking the number of infections to above 17,520 worldwide.

The Philippines yesterday became the first country outside of China to have reported a case of death caused by the coronavirus.