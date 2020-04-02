Chinese embassy donates medical supplies to Sudan for fight against COVID-19

The Chinese Embassy in Sudan on Tuesday handed over 400,000 surgical masks to the Sudanese government to help the country fight against the novel coronavirus.

A ceremony for the donation was held at the headquarters of Sudan’s Council of Ministers in Khartoum, which was attended by senior Sudanese officials and Chinese Ambassador to Sudan Ma Xinmin.

Ma voiced China’s willingness to support Sudan to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“The Chinese government and people will firmly stand side by side with the Sudanese people and do as much as we can to help with Sudan’s fight,” said Ma.

Sudan’s Minister of Cabinet Affairs Omer Manis expressed Sudan’s readiness to learn from China’s experience in facing the coronavirus.

“We are very pleased to learn from the experience of the friends in China in facing this epidemic,” said Manis.

Expressing Sudan’s deep appreciation for China’s help, Manis said the solidarity will “strengthen our relations in the different fields of cooperation.”