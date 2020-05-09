Chinese envoy highlights solidarity, cooperation in fight against COVID-19

Chen Xu, China’s permanent representative to the United Nations Office at Geneva, on Wednesday highlighted the solidarity and cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at an online press conference, Chen said that the international community should not and will not allow accusations to derail cooperation in fighting against the pandemic. “Nor should it allow politicization and stigmatization to create disparity and confrontations,” he added.

He told reporters that China has always actively participated in international cooperation on fighting against COVID-19 in an open, transparent, and responsible manner.

According to Chen, China has provided assistance to about 140 countries and four international organizations, and held video conferences with medical and health experts with more than 150 countries.

China has also established an online knowledge center for the prevention and control of COVID-19 that is open to all countries, he said.

Saying that at present, all countries are carrying out targeted epidemic prevention and control according to their own national conditions, the Chinese envoy said that it is of utmost importance to understand and respect the efforts made by different countries, to exchange and learn from each other’s useful experiences.

Chen stressed that all countries should firmly support multilateralism, by means of supporting the leading and coordinating role of the Geneva-based World Health Organization (WHO), strengthening coordination and cooperation within the framework of UN and G20.

“We should work together to build a health community with a shared future. Victory will be won, only when the pandemic situation is brought under control in all countries,” he said.