Chinese experts conclude anti-epidemic training for central Laos

The Chinese anti-epidemic medical expert team has completed experience sharing with and training for the central Laos’ backbone staff in hospital, prevention and control departments.

He Wei, the liaison official of the Chinese expert team told Xinhua on Saturday that it has conducted the COVID-19 diagnosis and treatment program, hospital infection prevention and protection, epidemiological survey of COVID-19, guidelines for personal protection, guidelines for hygienic technology of centralized medical observation zone, guidelines for disinfection technology training for the medical and prevention and control staff from central Laos’ four provincial regions, including three provinces and capital Vientiane.

The Chinese experts also answered questions raised by the Lao counterparts, in the activity held in Lao capital Vientiane on Friday.

Likewise, the Chinese anti-epidemic medical team, divided into two groups, have shared anti-epidemic experiences with and held training courses for 14 provincial governments and medical staff in Laos’ southern and northern hubs of Pakse and Luang Prabang from Tuesday to Thursday.

Thus, till Saturday, the Chinese experts have concluded all the 18 provincial regions’ anti-epidemic training in Laos.

Also on Friday in Vientiane, Somdy Douangdy, Lao deputy prime minister and chair of the Task Force Committee for COVID-19, Lao Minister of Health Bounkong Sihavong and Chinese ambassador to Laos Jiang Zaidong met the Chinese anti-epidemic medical expert team.

The Lao side expressed gratitude to the Chinese side for dispatching the expert team to assist Laos immediately.

On behalf of the Lao side, Minister Bounkong also acknowledged the hard work and the spirit of the team, sticking together and helping each other through thick and thin, and awarded every member of the Chinese expert team an honor certificate.

Laos detected its first two confirmed COVID-19 cases on March 24, and only after five days, the Chinese anti-epidemic medical expert team arrived in capital Vientiane on March 29.

The Chinese medical team includes experts in various fields such as infection prevention and control, intensive care, epidemics, and laboratory testing. They also brought along with medical treatment, protective supplies and a batch of Chinese and western medicines.

Lao Health Ministry announced at its daily press conference that the country has detected 16 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Friday afternoon.