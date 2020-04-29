Chinese FM calls on BRICS countries to make right call in face of COVID-19 outbreak

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday called on all BRICS countries to make the right call and do the right thing in face of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Wang, who is also a state councilor, made the remarks when addressing the extraordinary meeting of foreign ministers of BRICS, an emerging-market bloc that groups Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, via video link.

With its rapid spread in many parts of the world, COVID-19 has put lives and health of people around the world under grave threat, seriously disrupted the flow of people worldwide and the global economy, and posed a severe challenge to BRICS countries, Wang said.

“Should we let science and reason prevail or create political divisions, bolster cooperation across borders or isolate ourselves through decoupling, promote multilateral coordination or practice unilateralism? We all need to answer these questions in a way that stands the test of history,” he said.

Wang said as representatives of major emerging countries with global influence, BRICS countries much act in the interest of the well-being of humankind, and stand by justice and equity.

“We must make the right call and do the right thing,” he said.