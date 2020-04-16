Chinese FM states China ready to boost anti-epidemic collaboration with Iran

China stands prepared to improve anti-epidemic cooperation with Iran, Chinese State Councilor as well as Foreign Minister Wang Yi informed his Iranian equivalent, Mohammad Javad Zarif in a phone conversation on Wednesday.

As extensive calculated companions with good understanding and also assistance, China and Iran have actually helped each other through slim and also thick in the battle versus COVID-19 and have jointly composed a chapter of teamwork, Wang stated.

Wang noted that under the management of the Iranian federal government, the Iranian individuals are unified as one and the epidemic curve often tends to be flattened, which shows that Iran’s prevention and also control measures have achieved favorable outcomes.

China stands prepared to boost anti-epidemic participation with Iran and also will proceed to give as much assistance as its capability allows to the nation, Wang claimed.

Bilateral cooperation will be deepened and the China-Iran detailed strategic partnership will certainly grow much deeper in the battle versus the pandemic, Wang claimed, including that the advancement as well as growth of China and Iran, both emerging market economies, is an unavoidable pattern of history.

Wang claimed the infection is a common opponent for mankind, which China, as the first country to report the epidemic, has actually been sharing information as well as executing cooperation with the worldwide area in a transparent and open manner, and has actually made important contributions to the international fight versus the pandemic.

For his part, Zarif claimed considering that the start of the break out, China has actually selflessly assisted Iran, for which the Iranian individuals are deeply grateful.

Under the present scenario, certain countries unreasonably find fault with China’s anti-epidemic efforts, which is unsafe as well as untrustworthy, Zarif said, including that Iran strongly condemns such independent actions that put pressure on the World Health Organization.

Trading thorough sights on Afghanistan, both sides agreed that the Afghan problem ought to be dealt with by the Afghan people with dialogue and also appointment.

Under the current circumstance, countries in the region, especially bordering nations, should play a more energetic role in the peace as well as reconciliation process in Afghanistan, claimed both sides, accepting remain to maintain interaction and control in this respect.