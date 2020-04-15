Chinese help for dealing with COVID-19 gets here in Croatia

A freight aircraft from Shanghai carrying about 60 lots of clinical materials, consisting of 3.7 heaps donated by the Chinese government to Croatia, landed at the Franjo Tudman International Airport on Sunday early morning.

Via cooperation with Chinese state-owned pharmaceutical business, MEHECO as well as SINOPHARM, the Croatian government has actually bought large quantities of protective devices for combating against COVID-19, making it the largest delivery of medical products from China since the episode of the pandemic in Croatia.

The Chinese donations onboard the straight freight flight consists of N95 face masks, medical masks, disposable safety matches as well as single-use rubber medical handwear covers, all in boxes labeled with national flags of China as well as Croatia and also words “a good friend in demand is a close friend without a doubt” in both languages.

“Today’s delivery is an additional example of top quality and also concrete teamwork in between Croatia and China,” the Croatian government said on Sunday in a press launch.

Chinese Ambassador Xu Erwen, that mosted likely to the airport terminal with Croatian Health Minister Vili Beros as well as the Head of the Prime Minister’s Office Zvonimir Frka-Petesic, claimed that throughout the most difficult period when China was battling versus COVID-19 epidemic, the Croatian federal government as well as people promptly sent out condolences and support to China.

“We deeply treasure this relationship and also will remember it for life … We want to reinforce exchanges and cooperation with the Croatian side in the fight against the epidemic. More assistance and also assistance are likewise coming from some Local governments and also chinese firms,” said Xu.

Since the first instance of COVID-19 in the southeastern European nation was confirmed on Feb. 25, Croatia has actually recorded 1,600 cases since Sunday mid-day, while 373 clients have been treated as well as 23 succumbed to the disease, according to federal government web site dedicated to the break out koronavirus.hr.