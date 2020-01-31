Chinese hospitals start to use AI-powered robots to treat coronavirus patients

A Chinese hospital has started to use two robots powered by artificial intelligence and capable of disinfecting themselves to help treat coronavirus patients.

The pair of droids began to deliver medicine and food to sufferers as well as collecting bed sheets and medical rubbish yesterday in the province of Guangdong, said the local health commission.

The use of the self-driving and self-charging machines could cut down the workload of medics and reduce the risks of cross-infection, according to officials.

At least 20 medical workers in China have caught the contagious coronavirus while looking after patients. The disease can spread by contacting contaminated saliva and touching contaminated surfaces, according to experts.

The killer coronavirus rapidly sweeping the world has now infected every region of China, with the remote province of Tibet falling overnight.

Chinese officials have now confirmed 8,291 cases, while more than 100 have been recorded outside of nation – taking the toll to more than 8,290.

Deaths have also risen to 170, with 38 patients dying in one day – the biggest 24-hour jump since the outbreak began last month.

In Guangdong in southern China, 354 people have been diagnosed with the disease as of noon today. Among them, 37 were in serious condition and 13 in grave condition, according to a government statement.

The coronavirus robots took to their posts yesterday at the Guangdong Provincial People’s Hospital, said the Guangdong Health Commission in an online post.

They have been named Ping Ping and An An, and together their names mean ‘peace’.

The robots are able to open doors, take lifts and avoid obstructions, therefore they are ideal for delivering medicine to patients, said the government body. Each of the robots can fill the role of three drug distributors.

Ping Ping and An An can also read maps, detect their surroundings, plan best routes, create a database for all patients and film their work process.

‘Staff at the pharmacy only need to send them a delivery order, they can take the medicine from the pharmacy to the nurses’ office. In the process, no human effort is needed and this can reduce the frequency medics need to leave the quarantine units and provide protection [for the medics and patients],’ the commission said.

The droids can disinfect their own interior and their exterior can be sterilised in a dozen seconds with rubbing alcohol.

The hospital is planning to bring in a third coronavirus robot to help it tackle the disease.

Earlier this week, footage showed robots delivering food to people trapped in a quarantined hotel in China in efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The robots were programmed to stop by the room doors to deliver meals and sing to entertain the guests while they were in the quarantined zone to contain the deadly disease.